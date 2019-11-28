Knights are in a minor Jam in Portsmouth

Chichester Knights men’s basketball team visited the Portsmouth Jam for their first away game of the season – and only just fell short in a 76-66 loss.

Chichester’s depth of squad was again demonstrated with a few regulars away but a strong and commited bunch travelling.

The Knights started slowly against a bigger Jam unit but solid offence from Kev Wilson kept the score close for the away team. The Knights found some rhythm in attack and ground down the Jam for some high percentage shots. The Jam capitalised on some sloppy turnovers to finish the half 18 points ahead.

Chichester came out for the second half with the intensity and commitment that had earned them a win in their first game. The Knights’ defensive hussle saw them close the gap by the end of the third quarter with some aggressive plays by Isaac Haskell, Connor Ferry and Adam Turvey at the offensive end.

In the final quarter the Knights continue to grind down the deficit to within six but the Jam closed the game with some big shots and the Knights lost 76-66.

Coach Greg Smith said: “If we have to lose, that is the way to lose a game. The team gave everything they could and won the second half, just not by enough. Let’s take this level of intensity onwards to the rest of the season.”

Knights: Turner 21, Wilson 16, Haskell 11, Turvey 10, Ferry 7, Cuesta 3, Burrell, Parker.