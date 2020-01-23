Jump to it! Fontwell Park's 2020 programme gets under way - preview and tips

Fontwell Park’s first jump racing meeting of 2020 takes place tomorrow (Sunday).

More than £50,000 of prize money is on offer at Fontwell Park on Sunday as the Sussex venue prepares for its first meeting of the new decade. The seven-race card gets under way at 1.20pm and finishes with the 4.20pm. The Racing Post have previewed all the action with stats and analysis.

The feature contest is the £10,711 Mansionbet Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle over two miles and one furlong (3.20pm). Sussex handler Gary Moore is no stranger to success at his local track and is the winning-most trainer at Fontwell Park in the past five seasons with 60 wins from 339 runners.

He saddles Aiguille Rouge in the big race of the day who is a former course and distance winner. The six-year-old was sixth at the track on Boxing Day, but this race is not beyond his scope with Jamie Moore in the saddle, who has ridden three winners from 14 runners in the past fortnight.

Chris Gordon is another trainer with an excellent record at Fontwell and he runs Itsonlyrocknroll in the feature contest. The eight-year-old has plenty to find on ratings, but looked rejuvenated when scoring at Wincanton last time after wind surgery.

Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy has enjoyed one winner eight runners at Fontwell and saddles the unexposed Marlbourgh Sands in the 3.20pm. He has finished in the placings in a pair of novice hurdles since moving over from Ireland and is of interest on his first start in handicap company for the yard.

Gary Moore is represented elsewhere at Fontwell, including by the unexposed Et Moi Alors in the Jamie Snowden Racing Club Maiden Hurdle (4.20pm). The son of Kap Rock is yet to win in 11 starts over hurdles but shaped well on his first start this term at Sandown in December and a race of this nature is will within his compass over two miles and three furlongs.

Colin Tizzard has a fine record at Fontwell with 59 runners at the track overall. Currently operating at a 17% strike-rate, he runs the progressive Beaufort West who should be a warm order for the Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle (2.20pm). The six-year-old bolted up by eight lengths at Chepstow earlier this month following wind surgery and whilst he has to defy a penalty, he looks to have the right materials to do so.

Fontwell selections:

1.20pm Paul Humes Memorial Handicap Hurdle (Div I) 2m 5f 164y SKY

Tip: No Trumps

1.50pm Paul Humes Memorial Handicap Hurdle (Div II) 2m 5f 164y SKY

Tip: King Cool

2.20pm Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f 162y SKY

Tip: Beaufort West

2.50pm MansionBet Faller Insurance Handicap Chase 2m 1f 165Y SKY

Tip: Chivers

3.20pm MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f 162y SKY

Tip: Marlborough Sands

3.50pm MansionBet At Fontwell Park Handicap Chase 2m 5f 135y SKY

Tip: The Brothers

4.20pm Jamie Snowden Racing Club Maiden Hurdle 2m 3f 49y SKY

Tip: Et Moi Alors

