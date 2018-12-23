Jump racing stars enjoy Christmas action at Ascot

The traditional pre-Christmas weekend meeting at Ascot brought out anyone who's anyone at Ascot.

One of the December highlights of horse racing, the two-day extravaganza always brings keenly-contested races featuring many of the top horses, jockeys and trainers in the sport.

Over they go at sunny Ascot / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Photographer Malcolm Wells was there on Saturday to capture the action. See his pictures in the slideshow above.

And jump racing is not quite done for the year yet - Boxing Day is a big day for National Hunt racing and Fontwell Park and Kempton Park - the latter hosting the King George Chase - are among tracks set to welcome huge crowds.

Saturday's big race, the Grade 1 JLT Hurdle, went to 8/1 shot Paisley Park, ridden by Aidan Coleman for Emma Lavelle. Sussex trainer Nick Gifford had a fourth courtesy of champion jockey Richard Johnson's ride on 16/1 chance The Mighty Don.

Biggest-priced winner of the day was 33/1 contender Valtor, who won the Garrard Silver Cup Handicap Chase under James Bowen, for trainer Nicky Henderson.