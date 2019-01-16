Jamie 'overwhelmed' by award win

Rising star Jamie Brooks has been recognised for his fine exploits in 2018.

he Worthing Petanque player won a number of trophies over the past 12 months.

Jamie attended the recent Southern Counties Association presentation evening, where he was one of six talents nominated for the players’ player of the year award.

Following a ‘live’ vote at the ceremony, Jamie won the 2018 edition.

The Worthing-based player could not contain his excitement after scooping the gong and said: “I am overwhelmed with being voted the players’ player. Last year was an amazing year for me and I am thankful to everyone who supported me to be able to play some of best games.”

Jamie has been selected to represent England at the Junior World Championships in Spain later this year.

Have you read?

Hinshelwood issues stern message to Worthing squad

Worthing footballer dies: 'he was my hero', brother says in emotional tribute

Haywards Heath Town v East Preston: Picture gallery