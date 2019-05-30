James Askew keen for Littlehampton to continue fine form

James Askew has challenged Littlehampton to ‘keep the momentum going’ after they recorded a second successive Sussex League Division 3 West win.

Tom Lee smashed a superb unbeaten century as his side chased down 257 to wrap up a seven-wicket win at Ansty.

Littlehampton has the hosts all out for 256 in 44.2 overs after deciding to field.

That was largely thanks to a superb performance from Macleod Cox (4-32).

In reply, Lee struck an unbeaten century (100*) to propel Littlehampton to 260-3 in 41 overs, securing all 30 points on offer.

Now captain Askew is eager for his team to continue their fine form. He said: “The last two results have been great. To score 250 two weeks in a row has been excellent.

“In the first two games our batting had been disappointing and that’s what has been so good for us the last couple of seasons.

“The challenge for us now is to keep the momentum going.

“The league is starting to show it’s going to be tight with everyone being capable of beating each other.”

A 97-run second-wicket partnership between Ansty skipper Leo Anderson (85) and Darren Senadhira (38) pushed the home side to 124-2 before the latter fell to Daniel White (2-39).

Ansty lurched to 143-4, despite Sam Palser’s 63, then 187-6 as White and Nathan Perry (3-58) wreaked havoc with the ball.

A 63-run seventh-wicket stand between Thomas Tyers (20) and Anderson moved the hosts to 250-7.

But both batsmen fell in succession to Cox, ending any Ansty resistance as they were bowled out for 256.

An 82-run opening partnership between Askew (30) and Lee got Littlehampton off to an assured start before the former was taken by Tom Hadfield (2-61). Opener Lee and Jack Turner (35) added 63 runs for the second wicket, to push Littlehampton to 145-2.

This was followed by a 77-run partnership between Lee and Ally James (45) to move the visitors within 34 runs of victory.

Lee’s unbeaten century secured victory for Littlehampton, who made it successive wins ahead of the trip to rivals Broadwater on Saturday.

Louis Paul has returned to Littlehampton.

He left the club to join Bognor in the winter but has now rejoined James Askew’s side and is in contention to feature against Broadwater on Saturday.

