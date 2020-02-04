Jack's perfect take-off helps him to personal best on the airfield

The Farnborough Half Marathon, run on a fast course that takes you around the famous Farnborough Airfield, attracted seven members of Bognor’s Tone Zone club.

Jack Penfold led them home finished 40th out of 2,000 runners in 1hr 19min 9sec, seven minutes faster than his PB.

Danny Mahoney was next home for the club in 1:30:13. Ian Bayley ran slightly quicker than in previous years to finish in 1:45:25.

Peter Ramsdale, Neil Pacey and birthday boy Neil Strudwick were next to cross the line. Ramsdale finished in 1.50, Pacey recorded a new PB of 1:51:34 with Neil Strudwick just behind in 1:51:47. Jackie Williamson finished in 2:02.

In the Farnborough 5k was Natalie Strudwick, returning to racing after a few months out injured and finishing in 33:03.

In Romsey were Gary Smith and Sam Yates running the five-miler. Smith finished in 35:47 with Yates in 45:17.

Lisa Robinson and Ali Goulding were running the Maverick Adidas Terrex 15k trail race around Amberley. Goulding was running in her first race for the club and the pair crossed the line in 2:02:58.

Grace Natoli was the lone club runner at the Darkstar 28-mile Marathon, a trail race from Shoreham to Horsham and back. Natoli waded through thick mud to finish in 5:54:13.

At the Brutal Bagshot 10k were Grahame Hurren and Sarah Santer. Hurren finished the challenging course in a time of 1:29:36 with Santer in 1:31:53.

