It's time for part two of Goodwood's racing and music mix

Gorgon City are the headliners tonight (June 14) for the second of Goodwood's Three Friday Nights.

The series kicked off last week with a six-race card followed by a DJ set by MK and it's a similar mixture tonight, with racing due to start at 6.05 and continue to 8.45pm.

There are 46 runners across the six races, with a few non-runners named this morning.

Gorgon City are due on around 9.30pm, well after the horses have gone.

Here are our tips for tonight's racing... 6.05 Cardano, 6.35 Decora, 7.10 Mugatoo, 7.40 Kvetuschka, 8.15 All Back To Mine, 8.45 Hereby.