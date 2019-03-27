It's Europe v USA ... at Chichester Golf Club

Chichester Golf Club's ladies have proved lucky with the weather and all games have been played.

Both the Saturday and Tuesday ladies battled it out in the Karsten Cup. Teams were selected for the captain and vice-captain, one team representing Europe and the other the USA.

Dressed accordingly in blue or red, white and blue the ladies played a series of singles and foursomes matchplay.

The Saturday games resulted in a win for the USA (4-2) while on Tuesday Europe were the 9-5 winners.

Pictured are the Lady captain and vice-captain before the start of the matches.

In the same week, Mary-Lou Litton scored a hole in one on the fourth on the Cathedral course.

Other results - 3 Blind Mice and a Fat Cat - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 39; 2 Kathy Donohoe 35; 3 Mary-Lou Litton 33. Qualifying Stableford Cathedral -

1 Lisa Jackson 30; 2 Viv May-Hearn 28; 3 Jane Buckley 25. Qualifying Stableford tower - 1 Ros May-Hearn 40, 2 Helen Bushby 31, 3 Melva Bateman 21. Desert Safari - Jennifer Sherwood, Fiona Walsh and Pauline Beale 104; Bev Seymour, Mo Davison and Jackie Heard 99; Kathy Donohoe, Nicky Eastland and secret partner 93. Nearest the pin, 4th hole - Mo Davison, 6th Lisa Jackson, 15th Caroline Hawkes. Four Seasons Spring - 1 Helen Ball, 2 Mary-Lou Litton 29, 3 Lisa Mitchelmore 28. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Denise Lansley 21, 2 Hannah Stephens 21. Fun competition - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Yvonne Dunckley, Bev Seymour and Wendy Jeffery 76; 2 Jennifer Sherwood, Fiona Walsh, Heddie Straw and Jane Buckley 72.

Competition time is back for golfers

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray seniors played their monthly Stableford in very difficult conditions.

The early starters faced some rain and the whole field had to contend with strong and gusting winds which impacted ball flight and on occasions made the ball oscillate on the putting greens. Some 87 players took part and scoring wasn’t easy so the competition scratch score turned out to be 72 (par 70).

The winner in division one was Allan Gormley with 38 points and runner-up was Peter Laws with 36 on countback. Gormley, originally from Scotland, plays off a handicap of five.

Joe Berzack won division two with 34 points with Mick Folkes runner-up with 33 on countback.

Ladies back in the swing of it

* In the men’s monthly medal 76 took part.

Results: 1 Paul Russell nett 64, 2 David Wyatt 65, 3 Michael Adams 69. Div 1 - 1 Guy Goodens 69; Div 2 - 1 Andrew Douglas 69; Div 3 - 1 Paul Russell 64.

In a mixed friendly at Petersfield, eight mixed Cowdray pairs lost 4.5-3.5 on a dry breezy day with one hail shower.

One Cowdray pair won their match 6&5.

* Cowdray seniors played their first club match of 2019 at home to Ham Manor. The team didn’t make full use of home advantage as the match was halved 4-4.

Terry Adsett, seniors’ vice-captain, was match manager and played with Robin Phillips. They halved their match despite the visitors scoring a rare eagle two on the par-four 16th.

Playing conditions were extremely difficult in strong winds which even blew over heavy electric trolleys. This is the first time Ham Manor have avoided defeat at Cowdray.