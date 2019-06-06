Isle of Man TT races present opportunity for Parrett

In his 15th year of competing at the famous TT road races on the Isle of Man last year, Midhurst electrician Mark Parrett secured his personal best in the Superstock class and lapped the 37.75-mile mountain course at an average speed of 126.8mph.

The circuit winds through the urban streets of towns, past pubs and post offices in the smaller villages and through countryside glens before heading up over the mountain, where the highest point of the course is 422m above sea level.

Mark Parrett aims to make his mark this year on the Isle of Man

To negotiate those roads at speeds approaching 180mph is no mean feat and few are brave enough to even try.

Parrett – now back on the island for the 2019 meeting – had an unlucky TT in 2018. His BMW 1000RR broke down in both the superbike and senior race, once due to a head gasket, the second time when his radiator was hit by a stone kicked up by the bike in front.

His bad luck returned when he went back to the island in August to take part in the Manx and Classic TT. He ran out of fuel in the last mile whilst contesting for eighth place.

In May Parrett took on the challenge of the Cookstown Classic in Northern Ireland, where he finished seventh overall, fifth in class. He was also a contender at the Tandragee 100 National Road Races, fourth overall and second in class.

Parrett will compete in six races at this year’s TT.

He has his loyal support team around him again in the pits and the paddock, but one very important crew member will not be there. This is the first year Parrett’s father will not be at the TT. The stress and strains of old age have been getting the better of him of late, but the plan is for him to be back in 2020.

Goodwood have invited Parrett to participate in the Revival event in September. He was in a two man team in 2018, racing a 1951 Vincent but the machine broke down early on in practice.