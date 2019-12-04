IPL audition awaits for Horsham and Sussex star

Horsham and Sussex star George Garton has earned a four-day trial with 2008 Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 player auction on December 19.

The 22-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, taking 13 wickets for the Qalandars, and was subsequently named Bowler of the Tournament.

The left-arm fast bowler began his trial on Monday, December 3.

Rajasthan Royals finished seventh out of eight teams in the 2019 Indian Premier League after winning five and losing eight of their 14 fixtures.

Speaking to sussexcricket.co.uk Garton said: “It’s obviously an amazing opportunity and I’m very grateful to be given the chance to go over there and show them what I can do.

“The IPL is the biggest franchise T20 competition in the world so to have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost and I’m very excited to get out there.”

Garton, who enjoyed a successful 2019 with Sussex after overcoming an injury curtailed his 2018 campaign, has taken 11 wickets in 12 T20 matches.

The Brighton-born seamer has recorded best bowling figures of 4-16 and has an economy rate of 8.77.

