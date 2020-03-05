Injury ends Breach's Six Nations campaign

West Sussex star Jess Breach will miss England's final two Six Nations game with an injury.

The setback for the former Chichester and Pulborough junior player was revealed when England Women head coach Simon Middleton named his matchday squad for Saturday’s meeting with Wales at Twickenham Stoop (live on Sky One, Sky Sports Action and Mix and free to view on Sky Sports YouTube channel).

Amy Cokayne is set to earn her 50th cap and is one of six Harlequins players to start at their home stadium where over 10,000 tickets have been sold to date. But Breach, who also plays for Quins, sustained an ankle injury in training this week and will miss the remainder of the tournament.

Sarah McKenna will play left wing while Emily Scott will occupy the full-back berth for her second start of the tournament. Emily Scarratt will captain the side while 17-year-old Gloucester-Hartpury back Mia Venner is among the replacements and could make her debut.

There’s also a first start of the tournament for Wasps FC Ladies’ Harriet-Millar Mills. Middleton said: “Firstly, we are really disappointed and upset to lose Jess for our final two games. She’s an integral player for us and we all wish her a speedy recovery.

“Sarah McKenna has played really well at full back for us over the Six Nations so far but she’s also a player we see with the versatility to play wing as well. This is a trait we are exploring with our back three players and the situation with Jess has prompted us to visit this option.

“At the same time, it allows us to get some more game time into Emily Scott at full back, a position we are looking to increase our strength-in-depth at. These positional changes also allows us to keep some consistency in terms of starting some of our more experienced players in what will be a tough, physical game and big atmosphere.

"Abby Dow has performed exceptionally well all season and has plenty of minutes under her belt. At this point we are more than happy with what we have seen from her and as such are taking this opportunity to look at other options. Additionally, Mia Venner has come into the group and impressed all of us this week. She was originally coming in for the first day of camp but we invited her back as we were keen to see more of her in training.

“It remains to be seen if she is involved on Saturday but we feel she has earned this opportunity to continue her development and experience the senior set-up. We have tremendous strength-in-depth which means there are always players who are unfortunate to miss out.

“England against Wales in any sport is an iconic fixture and we are very much looking forward to the game. There’s been a fantastic effort across the board in terms of ticket sales and we know the crowd at the Stoop will create a wonderful atmosphere.

“I’d like to give a special mention to Amy Cokayne on her 50th cap. For someone so young to reach this milestone is an incredible achievement. Saturday will be a very special moment and one she deserves to enjoy.”

Red Roses team to face Wales

15. Emily Scott (Harlequins Women, 37 caps)

14. Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women, 45 caps)

13. Emily Scarratt (C, Loughborough Lightning, 88 caps)

12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears Women, 56 caps)

11. Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women, 31 caps)

10. Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning, 113 caps)

9 Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women, 36 caps)

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women, 52 caps)

2. Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women/RAF, 49 caps)

3. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women, 16 caps)

4. Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women, 39 caps)

5. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women, 19 caps)

6. Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies, 54 caps)

7. Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women, 75 caps)

8. Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women, 16 caps)

Finishers

16. Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, 22 caps)

17. Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women, 19 caps)

18. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women, 34 caps)

19. Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, 122 caps)

20. Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 3 caps)

21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women, 53 caps)

22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women, 23 caps)

23. Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury 0 caps)

24. Lark Davies (Non-playing reserve, Loughborough Lightning, 25 caps)

Fixtures and results

Round one: France Women 13-19 Red Roses

Round two: Sunday 9 February: Scotland Women 0-53 Red Roses

Round three: Sunday 23 February - Red Roses 27-0 Ireland Women

Round four: Saturday 7 March - Red Roses v Wales Women - buy tickets here.

Twickenham Stoop, London (KO 1205 GMT, Sky One, Sky Sports Action, Mix and Sky Sports YouTube channel)

Round five: Sunday 15 March - Italy Women v Red Roses

Stadio Plebiscito, Padova (KO 1330 GMT, Sky One, Sky Sports Action, Mix and Sky Sports YouTube channel)