How much do racegoers pay for a pint of Guinness - and how do Sussex's racecourses fare in the league table?

As the horse racing world gets ready for the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National and then a busy summer of flat racing, research has found that some racegoers are paying over the odds to enjoy an alcoholic beverage on race days. So how do Sussex racecourses fare compared with others across the country when it comes to buying a pint of Guinness?

* Leicester and Newton Abbot come top of the league when it comes to cheapest pint of Guinness (£4) at UK racecourses

If you're going racing, be careful what you pay for a pint...

* Punters at Cheltenham, Epsom Downs, Ascot and Windsor all paying £6 per pint

* Sussex pints range from £5 to £5.50

The research from Grandnational.org.uk has looked at the prices of a pint of Guinness at every racecourse in the UK.

The findings revealed Leicester and Newton Abbot both have the cheapest available pint at £4 - exactly £2 cheaper than the most expensive pint available. The two racecourses are closely followed by Wincanton, where a pint costs £4.10.

Scotland’s cheapest race day pint is found at Ayr Racecourse costing £4.20 per pint and, along with Kelso racecourse, are the only two Scottish names in the list.

A tipple in Sussex racecourses falls into mid-range.

For a pint of Guinness at Fontwell, Plumpton or even on the Surrey border at Lingfield £5 is what you’ll pay. Both Brighton racecourse and Goodwood are 50p higher - they charge £5.50 for a pint of the black stuff.

TOP 10 CHEAPEST PINTS OF GUINNESS AT UK RACECOURSES

Leicester

Newton Abbot

Wincanton

Ayr Racecourse

Fakenham

Chelmsford City

Taunton

Ludlow

Kelso

Southwell

At the other end, it’s race day favourite Cheltenham that tops the priciest list. At £6 per pint of Guinness, it’s ranked the most expensive available, and the same price as Epsom Downs, Ascot and Windsor. Race meets in the South of England dominate the top 10, with Chepstow in Wales the only racecourse outside of England to feature.

TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE PINTS OF GUINNESS AT UK RACECOURSES

Cheltenham

Epsom Downs

Ascot

Windsor

Bath

Sandown

Aintree

Chepstow

Catterick

Pontefract

Philip Trampe, for Grandnational.org.uk, said: “There’s a huge summer of racing on the horizon, and it’s not just the racing fanatics who will be licking their lips, with best men and maids of honour planning the perfect location for their friend's stag or hen do. Our research has discovered where might be the best available raceday and where to avoid if on a budget.

“For an average group of four people, who consume four pints of Guinness each. They could save up to £32 on drinks by choosing the cheapest race day in the country.”