Horsham U15 Girls book place in final four of the National Cup

The Horsham U15 Girls have found themselves on a National Cup run for the second consecutive season in a row after a 38-7 quarter-final win over Wimbledon U15 Girls.

With the early kick off time of 10.15am, it would seem as though the hosts were still waking up, as Wimbledon went to work on the sleepy Horsham outfit.

Some very strong running from the Wimbledon inside centre and full back saw them make inroads into the home side’s territory.

After absorbing the pressure from Wimbledon, inside centre Mimi Clifford stepped forward and fended off the Wimbledon back line as she crossed to open the score.

The front five were not to be outdone by the back’s performance. The power shown at the scrum was fantastic with Tegan Williams, Safia Cross and Evie Guy dominating their opposition.

Some no nonsense running from second rows Julianna Paul and Imogen McCall caused the opposition a great deal to think about.

But Clifford was not finished and she crossed for her second score. Wimbledon replied but conversions from Freya Bell and the Wimbledon kicker saw a stalemate of 12–12 at half-time.

READ MORE Horsham come from behind to take enthralling victory | Horsham Ladies look to the positives after spirited away loss | Sussex Police vs West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service charity rugby match - in pictures

In the second half Georgia Pearce showed some great skill on the wing to cross the line to put the hosts ahead.

Almost as soon as the restart had begun the sustained pressure from the defensive Horsham line saw Pearce intercept a stray Wimbledon pass to race for half the pitch and touch down.

With the home side in the ascendency a further try was scored by Trudie Jones. After finding herself running down the right wing and the defence opening up, a very clever ‘show and go’ to take the outside edge saw her power over.

Another score was still to be had. After a break of the Wimbledon line by Bell she was held short by five metres from the try line, but support came from Leah Harman.

Bell popped the ball from the deck to Harman who had one defender to deal with for a try to the right of the uprights.

Wimbledon showed real spirit and scored a final hard earned try under the posts after some fantastic running lines from the inside centre, full back and scrum half.

The girls will be playing either Eton Manor, Medway or Welwyn in the semis of the National Cup on February 9 (venue to be confirmed).