Horsham's Garton drafted in Abu Dhabi T10, Haines suffers first defeat in Australia

Horsham CC’s George Garton has been called up as a late addition to play for Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Teams in the competition have been forced to seek replacements for the Pakistani players originally named in their squad after the Pakistani Cricket Board withdrew No Objection Certificates for their players.

The all-rounder will join up with fellow Sussex teammates, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan and Phil Salt in the Qalandars squad.

Sussex’s David Wiese and Luke Wright are also taking part in the tournament as part of the Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi squads respectively.

Tymal Mills was selected by Deccan Gladiators in last month’s draft but has since withdrawn from the competition.

All matches will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with the final taking place on Sunday, November 24.

Qalandars’, and Garton’s, first game sees them take on Team Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 15).

The tie could see Garton face England star and Team Abu Dhabi’s designated icon Moeen Ali and Paksitan’s left-armed fast bowler Mohammad Amir in what is sure to be a breathtaking contest.

Horsham and Sussex’s Tom Haines was part of a St George side that played the second day of its two-day New South Wales Premier League match with Fairfield-Liverpool on Saturday.

Fairfield surpassed St George’s 325 all out from the previous weekend, making 328-5 to take the victory on first innings scores giving Haines his first loss in Australia.

St George take on University of New South Wales in a 50 over match next Saturday.