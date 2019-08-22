Horsham officially relegated following dismal Premier Division campaign

Horsham Cricket Club have been relegated from the top division in the county for the first time ever.

Michael Thornely’s side suffered defeat to Three Bridges on Saturday, confirming their relegation to the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 2.

Horsham have only won three games of the 16 played so far and have lost 12.

Captain Thornely admitted things haven’t gone their way over the course of the season, from losing their overseas to having games shortened by rain, but he insisted it could be ‘a good thing’ for the club in the long run.

He said: “It’s probably going to be a good thing for the club long term. It’s a chance to take a step back and think about how we get the club back to where we need to be.

“We’ve had a lot of things go against us this season that were unforeseen at the start of the year, and over the course of the season they add up.”

The captain is already looking ahead to his side’s first ever season in Division 2, with youngsters expected to take centre stage as the club moves forward.

He continued: “There's a lot of really exciting young players at the club. The results are irrelevant now. It's a great opportunity for some young guys to step up and get some first team experience. We've played a lot of young guys this year, the likes of Joe Willis, who have really impressed. We're looking to build the club around the high quality young players that we do have, and the experience now will stand us in good stead next season. ”

Horsham will play just for pride in their last two matches after their worst season ever was confirmed after their latest defeat on Saturday.