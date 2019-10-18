Horsham Lions ready to roar in inaugural Sussex Slam

Horsham are the latest club to confirm their participation in next summer’s inaugural Sussex Slam.

The two-time Premier Division champions will be known as the Horsham Lions.

Due to the unique eligibility rules of the Slam, the Cricketfield Road outfit will be fielding a side from their lower XIs.

Current players from the top two divisions of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League are excluded while players from the next two are restricted.

The Lions aren’t the only side to confirm their involvement in the first edition of the midweek T20 tournament.

Horsham will be joined by West Chiltington & Thakeham, Slinfold and Broadbridge Heath.

The three teams will play under the monikers of West Chiltington & Thakeham Windmills, Slinfold Rams and Broadbridge Heath Malayalees.

The quartet will join the Roffey Boars, Billingshurst Bruisers and Barns Green Badgers in the maiden competition.

At the time of writing, 44 sides have been confirmed for the first tournament.

For full details of the Sussex Slam, including how to enter a team, visit www.sussexslam.co.uk.