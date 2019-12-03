Horsham Ladies secure hard-fought draw, Lions march on

The Horsham Mother Ruckers travelled to Camberley to play the Camberley Cocktails on Sunday.

Horsham started fast and made some early hard tackles to let Camberley know this was not going to be a walk over.

With the Mother Ruckers taking the game to the Cocktails they were parked permanently in their half.

With all the possession it was hard to believe Horsham didn’t score a try.

Unfortunately for them Camberley had put up a brick wall and they were not letting anyone get inside the ten yard line.

Thirty minutes in and Horsham had a penalty, which Kate Collier took with her trusted right foot and came agonisingly close but put it three feet wide of the posts.

With what felt like Camberley’s first bit of play they broke loose with a solo effort and scored the first try of the day. Horsham couldn’t quite believe what had happened.

The first half finished 5-0 in Camberley’s favour.

It was a great start to the second half with Jorden Zivilik-Firth showing her speed and power to score her first try of the season.

This certainly woke the Cocktails up and they seemed to get a second wind with some fast attacks as the Mother Ruckers stood firm, defended well and stayed strong.

Camberley looked like a different team in the second half and it was Horsham’s turn to defend and prevent Camberley from scoring.

A well-fought game which ended with a fair result of 5-5.

Horsham Lions’ march continues as they beat Wimbledon 3rd XV 38-17 to advance in the Surrey Cup on Saturday.

The Lions have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, drawing the other, to lie second in the Surrey Premiership.

Horsham sit two points behind leaders Farnham 2nd XV and host Rosslyn Park Hatters on Saturday.