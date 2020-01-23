Horsham Ladies have Sussex Police on the run thanks to Stocker's hat-trick

Horsham Ladies recorded a comfortable 40-5 home win over Sussex Police on Sunday.

The match burst into life around the 30 minute mark. Pressure from the visitors finally paid off, and the Horsham line was crossed.

The conceding of the opening score galvanised Horsham and sparked a superb phase of play, culminating in Jade Stocker out stripping the visitors defence out wide and touching down under the posts.

Kate Leyshon kicked the conversion and Horsham had the lead, which they were never to relinquish.

The half-time whistle blew with Horsham leading 7-5. The second half started with Gina Leadbeatter burrowing her way over for her first try for the team.

A third try followed shortly after, with another buccaneering run from Stocker who was terrorising the visitors tiring defence.

Leyshon again added the extras, and confidence was beginning to flow throughout the whole team.

Continuous pressure was now forcing the visitors into more mistakes, and captain Alyce O’Conner burst through the Police lines to score a well deserved try.

She touched down under the posts, enabling Leyshon to kick the conversion.

The lead had been stretched to 26-5, and the Ladies went hunting for more.

More strong running was forcing the visitors deeper into their own 22, and desperation saw a kick from defence claimed by Stocker.

She burst through half tackles to go under the posts to claim her hat-trick. It was 33-5 after Leyshon converted.

There was one final try for the Horsham Ladies and it was appropriate that it was scored by and converted by Leyshon.

She pounced on a loose ball, and simply wasn’t going to be stopped as she crashed under the posts.