Horsham Judo Club celebrate golden pupil

Willow Moss has become just the second member of Horsham Judo Club to achieve a Gold Level 1 Award.

The award system developed by club founder and coach Derek Paxton, 5th Dan, back in 2014 supplemented the British Judo Association awards for under eight year old players.

The system has proved so popular that members of the club have continued with this technical award before transferring to the BJA syllabus.

The system requires explanation of the judo terms, demonstration of judo techniques in both the static position, and as links and counters.

Derek is expecting Willow to make her mark at the County Championships early in 2020.

The club would very much welcome new members. Horsham Judo Club caters for all ages and ability ranging from four-year-olds to 40+ youngsters.

Previous judo players are always welcome to come back and pick up from where they left off.

The club meets at the Southwater Leisure Centre on both Tuesday and Thursday nights.

For further information please contact Derek Paxton on 07778 670124.