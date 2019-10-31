Horsham Golf donate contribution to QE II School

Steve Candy was on hand to give a presentation on the scope of work undertaken by QE II School, the chosen charity for all sections of Horsham Golf this year.

Everyone was aware that the school catered for children often with multiple disabilities, but what surprised most people was the extended age range, which is two to 19 years of age.

QE IIs Steve Candy (left) and Shaun Moloney

Following the presentation Steve received a cheque for £2,268, from seniors’ captain Shaun Moloney, bringing the total raised so far this year to £4,380.

Inter-club matches:

Horsham completed their summer season of friendly matches with a visit away to Oak Park.

Due to injuries after a long season Horsham were one pair short in this closing match and had to play one Horsham player against two from Oak Park and consequently went down by 4 matches to 2.

Wednesday winner John Dodsworth (left) and Shaun Moloney

Keith Martin and Derek Shadbolt won their match 4 and 3, while Steve Mead and Richard Burke won 1 up.

Shaun Moloney and James Barclay lost 2 and 1 and Jim White and Chris McCauley lost 4 and 3.

In the singleton matches against Oak Park pairs John Neale lost 4 and 3 and Tommy Ward just lost 2 and 1.

The Tuesday and Wednesday seniors both played a qualifying Stableford and associated Eclectic competition

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s winner was Will Pitt with 38 points just ahead of Nigel Jerome on 37 and a chasing pack all on 36 points

Wednesday:

Wednesday’s competition was decided on countback with John Dodsworth edging out Tommy Ward as they both came home with 39 points.

Chris Macauley was third with 38 well ahead of a chasing pack on 33.

Ladies:

Horsham Ladies played a Stableford on Tuesday in difficult conditions and the winner with 30 points was Jane White

White was followed closely by Maureen Burrage in second place with 29 points and Sally Wynne in third on 28.

