Horsham come from behind to take enthralling victory

Horsham moved into the top half of London 1 South on points difference, with their fourth successive win, after an epic 33-26 away victory to complete the double over Cobham, in a pulsating game of rugby.

The Green and Whites came back from 26-12 down in an amazing comeback scoring three converted tries without reply.

It was Horsham’s most significant win of the season so far against a Cobham side who were on a seven-match unbeaten run stretching back to October.

The kicking at goal was to prove a major difference between the sides with the Cobham kicker missing all four of his conversion attempts whereas Harrison Sims converted four of the five tries Horsham scored.

Horsham started slowly and after seven minutes were 6-0 down after two successful Cobham kicks at goal.

But, against the run of play, Declan Nwachukwu, on the counter attack from a dropped ball, made a powerful break up the left wing shrugging off several defenders and as he was tackled offloaded to Josh Steggles to score.

Cobham responded with a good try from a driving line out which they spun wide with great handling to restore an 11-5 lead.

Good controlled rugby saw Jonny Goward score from a pick and go which was converted for Horsham to take an unlikely 12-11 lead.

A series of errors from Horsham saw Cobham score three tries in quick succession and the Green and Whites found themselves 26-12 down.

The fight back then started. Vince Everitt was the first to pounce on a loose ball to score from a messy line-out. With pressure building Everitt scored his second after several phase of attack and, with both tries converted, after 56 minutes Horsham had levelled the scores at 26-26.

And it was Horsham who found the quality to breach the home defence following a line out with a well worked backs move and a delayed pass from Johnny Ordidge to send through Marcus Condon to score and seal a remarkable win.

Green and Whites head coach Nick Stocker said: “A pleasing result against the form team in the league who have taken points off the top three at home over recent weeks.

“We were a long way from our best but with disruptions ahead of kick off due to injuries sustained in the warm up and early reshuffling in the pack, this was understandable.

“The guys also got frustrated early doors with some scrum interpretations and forced play needlessly granting field position to a dangerous Cobham side.

“This lead directly to two charge down tries and a cheap try from a poorly fielded kick all of which could have been avoided.

“Having fallen 26-12 behind I was very pleased with the spirit shown to fight their way back into the game and with Harrison Sims kicking well the extra points secured after each try allowed us to keep in touch and overall the lead.

“Next week we have a big home game against promotion hopefuls Medway. We tailed off at the end in the reverse fixture and it’s a great opportunity to gauge our progress since then.”

Horsham Lions also won 41-28 away at Cobham Seconds to remain top of the Surrey Premiership.