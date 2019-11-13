Horsham Boxing Club's new captain takes superb victory in Kent

Madhav Purcell of Horsham Boxing Club travelled to West Kingsdown, in Kent, home’s show to take on the very avoided, well-schooled Zak Rogers in what proved to be an absolute cracking bout of boxing.

From the first bell both lads were throwing leather in a strategic and powerful way.

Madhav took control landing solid right hand, left hooks to the awkward southpaw stance of Rogers.

Both boys used their boxing skills to make it an entertaining first round but Madhav quite clearly won the round.

The second round was just as exciting, but Zak was under pressure a minute in when Purcell landed a perfectly timed over hand right, causing Rogers’ nose to bleed.

The referee stopped the round to clean his face which could have been classed as a standing count.

In the third round Zak, being the tough strong lad he is, rallied to try and win the round but Mad kept composure and showed a true boxing brain by boxing at range.

At the final bell, Madhav had his hand raised in what was a great win away from home.

Coach, Danny Essex said: “Mad is a nice lad, trains hard, is intelligent and a real family orientated person with ambition to achieve in life, hence why he has recently been appointed overall club captain.”

After a good win last week in the Horsham club show, Zak Rhioui has been appointed junior club captain through his commitment, hard work and dedication.

The club think he will be a good role model for the many new juniors that have joined the club.

Zak will help others through the hard training it takes to become a good boxer.

Olivia Baker is the club’s female vice-captain and she was also praised by coach, John Essex.

He added: “Olivia is so dedicated, I often see her running in the early mornings and hardly ever misses a training session!

“She is proof that female boxing is on the rise having had three bouts in four weeks.”

Three other of Horsham’s up and coming boxing stars are also travelling this weekend to Bexhill.

Joseph Ray, Dan McGee and Harvey Dowding are all having skills bouts to get them used to boxing on the circuit.

In these bouts it’s all about learning and controlled boxing skills with no winner or loser.

Danny Essex said. “The club is full of talent, both male and female. We would love new members to take up the sport.

“It’s a buzzing little gym with no egos and a good place to meet lifelong friends as you all have a mutual respect for each other.”

Female club captain, Libby Baker, said: "I came to Horsham Boxing Club as an insecure, shy person and quickly felt at home and part of a team with a family environment.

“I have since grown and shaped into a much more confident person and would encourage everyone to try the sport, whether it be competitively or for fitness.”