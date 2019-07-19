Horsham and Roffey set to battle it out for T20 final spot

Old foes Horsham and Roffey will lock horns in the T20 Cup semi-finals on Sunday August 11 after both sides were victorious in their quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Boars advanced with a 52-run home win over Division 2 outfit Lindfield.

Roffey, who were put in by Lindfield, blitzed their way to 246-1 off their allotted overs as Ben Manenti (105 off 43 balls) and Rohit Jagota (104* off 55) ran riot.

The reply saw Apoorv Wankhade smash 106 off 51 but it was not enough as the visitors posted 194-7 off their 20 overs.

Roffey captain Matt Davies said: “Sunday’s win against Lindfield was another pleasing result, once Ben and Rohit got going we never looked like losing. They are both fantastic players and it was great to watch them bat together.”

A young Horsham side secured a passage to the semi-finals with a seven-wicket victory at home against fellow Premier Division side Cuckfield.

The away side, electing to bat, hit 159-7 off their allotted overs as Cuckfield skipper Ben Candfield (40 off 30) topscored. Six-wickets were shared between Paul Williams (2-31) and young Lions Krishan Nayee (2-36) and Akshay Ramani (2-21).

Nayee proved to be just as adept with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 79 off 57 balls to propel Horsham to 163-3 off 18.5 overs to win the game.

The Lions cricket manager Ed Clark added: “It was fantastic from Krishan. He played a really mature knock to knock off what was a challenging total. He played a very mature innings for a man of such tender years. With the ball he and all the spinners, Harnoop (Kalsi), PJ (Paul Williams), (Akshay) Ramani, all contributed really well to restrict Cuckfield to that score.

“Given it was a much-changed side and there were some guys in there without a huge amount of first team experience, it was a really good performance and a very pleasing victory led by Krishan.”

The winners of the semi-final will play Preston Nomads or the victors of Sunday’s game between Eastbourne and Worthing in the final.

