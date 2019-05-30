Horley Cricket Club lose to Putney by 38 runs

Horley missed out on the chance of securing a second league win in a row when they failed to chase down a low total at Putney and lost by 38 runs.

Horley skipper Charlie Robins won the toss and elected to bowl first, but his team didn’t get off to the best of starts with silly mistakes and inconsistent fielding costing them early runs.

Only two wickets were taken before drinks courtesy of Charlie Robins and Jonathan Barnett, but Horley came out a different team after the short break, taking wickets at a steady rate.

The stand-out bowlers were Sam Remfry, who took three for eight from three overs and Barnett, who took three for 15 from nine overs.

Putney managed to make their way to 144 before being bowled out.

The Horley run chase started off badly, losing both openers for ducks early on to the bowling of Gary Peters.

Sam Remfry came in at three and chipped away at the total, scoring 38 before being caught.

He had help from Andrew Burbidge (17) and Matt Ware (18), but nobody else offered up much resistance until the skipper Robins had a little cameo towards the end of the innings, making 21 batting at nine.

Horley were bowled out for 106 after 28.4 overs, with Hugo Flower and Saad Hannan taking four wickets apiece.