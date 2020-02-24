Hooray for Henry - and for Aspell - at Fontwell Park: report and picture slideshow

Hooray for Henry - William Henry came from nowhere to win Fontwell Park’s £80,000 National Spirit Hurdle. But he was not the only name on racegoers' lips on a super afternoon of action at the track.

Nicky Henderson’s ten-year-old gained his first victory since landing the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival last March - powering up the run-in after appearing outpaced and with no chance of finishing in the top two in the Stella Artois-sponsored race.

Nico de Boinville with William Henry after their win in the National Spirit Hurdle / Picture: Malcolm Wells

He looked as if his chance had all but gone mid-way through the two-mile-three Grade Two feature, but the 5-1 shot found a second wind under Nico de Boinville. As Quel Destin and Thomas Darby did battle up front, William Henry found a second win from the back of the last before passing both on the climb to the line to win by a length and a half.

It was a great moment on a day when Fontwell Park proved the perfect setting for Grand National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell to call time on his long career in the saddle.

Fontwell clerk of the course Philip Hide enjoyed both the headline elements of the day.

He told us: “At last the weather was in our favour and those on course witnessed a strong renewal of the National Spirit Hurdle, with William Henry denying Quel Destin and Thomas Darby in the last 50 yards.

Leighton Aspell is given a grand send-off by his fellow jockeys / Picture: Clive Bennett - more at polopictures.co.uk

“It was also great to see my good friend, dual Grand National winning jockey Leighton Aspell, retire from the saddle in one piece. Of his 922 career wins, spanning 25 years, 123 were at Fontwell Park.”

William Henry’s rider Nico De Boinville was buoyant after his late comeback in the big race and said: “I thought we were beat after the first hurdle, because I didn’t think he was enjoying that really heavy ground. Then I just thought we will have to settle down, and sit and suffer and settle for third if we can.

“He has turned in off the all-weather (bend into the straight) and he has seemed to pick up. We had bit of full steam and came with a wet sail. I think the others slightly stopped in front - and we have kept going.”

William Henry holds entries in both the Coral Cup and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month, but De Boinville said: “I don’t know where we go now. It’s hard enough, because he is fairly highly handicapped. This is a nice prize to pick up, so we are delighted we came here today.”

Action in the bumper, which rounded off NSH raceday at Fontwell / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Meanwhile Paul Nicholls has not ruled out a trip to the Festival for runner-up Quel Destin, who holds an entry in the Randox Health County Hurdle.

He said: “He would be nearly top weight in that, but we will have a look at it. He has been an amazing horse, and he will be a great chaser next season.

“(Jockey) Sam (Twiston-Davies) said he idled after the back of the last, and the other one picked up and stayed on. He could have just done with Thomas Darby taking him a bit further.”

As for beaten favourite Thomas Darby, who finished third, his trainer Olly Murphy insisted he will return to Grade One level in the Aintree Hurdle.

Meanwhile Sussex-based Aspell received a winner’s send-off at Fontwell after finishing second with his last ride on Itsnotwhatyouthink. Aspell had announced 24 hours earlier he would call time on his career, for the second occasion, at the Sussex track - where he and Nick Gifford’s promising debutant were runners-up in the Watt Fences Ltd Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Aspell - who previously took a brief hiatus from riding between 2007 and 2009 - could not quite help the 15-8 favourite reel in Jetaway Joey, with three lengths separating the pair at the line.

The 43-year-old said: “It was emotional - as it was the last time I was going to leave that weighing room and stop doing something I had done for years, and something I’ve enjoyed. I’ve had great support from my friends and colleagues all day, and it has been a super day. I’m delighted I’m leaving racing very much in love with it.

“We will have some time out, but I will always follow racing, and we will see what unfolds when the next chapter starts.”

Notre Pari had earlier bounced back from a final-flight fall in last month’s Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton to get the ball rolling for Murphy with a confidence-boosting victory in Sustain Our Sport Adopt An Ex-Racehorse Novices’ Hurdle.

Grand Sancy made a triumphant return to calmer waters too, having contested Grade One and Two races on his first three starts over fences, as he initiated a treble for Nicholls - with a front-running three-and-a-half-length success in the Racehorse Sanctuary Remembers Moorcroft Boy Beginners’ Chase.

David Maxwell faces a difficult decision which horse he will ride in next month’s St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase, after evens favourite Bob And Co edged out stablemate Alcala by a length and a quarter to complete Nicholls’ treble in the Fairmile Snacks Open Hunters’ Chase.

In the Village House Hotel Findon Handicap Hurdle Ostuni (10-1) defeated The Raven’s Return by three and a half lengths to repeat his victory in the race from 12 months ago.

Next up at Fontwell Park is an afternoon card next Wednesday, March 4.