Hinley takes seven as Lindfield continue recent good form

Lindfield 1st XI continued their recent good form with a well-earned three wicket victory away to Ifield.

Ifield won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket which was slow and turning.

Their innings started slowly but looked well set for a large score at 71 for 2. However, the introduction of Tom Hinley’s leg spin turned the game dramatically in Lindfield’s favour as he spun his magic with his best figures for the Club with 7 for 64 off 15.1 overs.

He was well supported by Max Kidman 2 for 24 of 7 overs and Shohel Ahmed 8.1 overs 1 for 15. The Ifield score of 186 all out was always going to be challenging with the home sides array of spins and so it proved as Lindfield’s started cautiously. However, intelligent batting from Toby Shepperson 45 and Nathan Pugh 23 gave the innings the perfect platform.

Despite the loss of two quick wickets the innings gained momentum through man of the match Hinley's 43 and the evergreen Simon Shivnarain 31. The winning runs came in the 49th over as Lindfield gained maximum points.

Skipper Shivnarain said: “Its really pleasing to see the team mature as the season has progressed.

"Today was a fine example where all 11 players contributed to a fine win. We face another big game on Saturday at home to Goring who will not make it easy for us. We have to perform at this level every week if want to challenge for promotion.”

Lindfield CC 2nd XI v Cuckfield CC 3rd XI: After some recent poor performances, Lindfield 2nd XI had a welcomed 62 run limited overs win against fellow strugglers Cuckfield 3rd XI on the Common.

Cuckfield won the toss and decided to bowl first and soon regretted their decision as a good opening partnership between Charlie Weir 30 and David Fricker 49 gave the innings the perfect start. Thereafter the innings was glued together with a fine unbeaten 67 from Shane Peach as he ensured that innings passed 200. He was well supported from Phil Weir 34 not out as the innings finished on 211 for 5 after 40 overs.

Cuckfield’s response started well and at 50 for no wicket looked well set to challenge them Lindfield score. However, the introduction of Redwan Chowdhury 3 for 22 in 8 overs slowed the scoring down as Lindfield tighten the screw. Wickets continued to fall as Luke Sowton 2 for 43 and wickets from Phil Weir and Scott Pedley ensured a much needed win.

St. Andrews CC 2nd XI v Lindfield CC 3rd XI: Despite a fine team performance Lindfield 3rd XI suffered a 5 wicket defeat to St Andrews 2nd XI. Lindfield batted first and scored 191 for 9 from their 40 overs as Chris Maynard 52, Alex Pedley 34 and Matt Hay 27 all batted well.

St Andrews Paul Watson 58 nt and Edwin Dale 63 batted well for St Andrews to ensure that the target was always in reach as they passed their target in the 35 over. Young Jack Pierpoint was the pick of the Lindfield bowlers with 6 overs 2 for 14 who was well supported by Pedley 2 for 33.

Lindfield CC 4th XI v Smallfield Manor CC 2nd XI: Lindfield 4th XI had a good start to their match versus Smallfield Manor 2nd XI as their reduced the visitors to 32 for 4. However, Gerald Smith 75 and D Alp 70 ensured they totalled a fine 232 for 6 from their overs. Lindfield’s Asha Hinley 3 for 28 from 9 overs bowled beautiful to take the early wickets.

Lindfield were always behind then run rate but Phil Hogan 44 and 13 year old Max Barnett 42 batted with style and grace. The Lindfield innings closing on 130 for 6 to give the visitors a 102 run win