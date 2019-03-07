Help send up and coming Worthing Rugby Club star on dream World Cup experience

Poppy James is in the running for a trip of a lifetime to the World Cup in Japan later this year.

The Durrington High School student, who plays for Worthing's under-18s, is one of four finalists in line to claim the #DHLRugbyMoment award.

Voting opened yesterday (Wednesday March 6) with the winner set to deliver the match ball in England’s Pool C match with France on October 12 in Yokohoma.

And you can play a part in helping the Durrington High School pupil on a dream trip to Japan.

You can vote for Poppy through this link www.dhl-in-motion.com/en/rugby/moment/ or on a Twitter poll posted by @BTSportRugby.

Voting closes at midnight on Wednesday (March 13) and the winner will be announced live on Rugby Tonight on 20 March.

