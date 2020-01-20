Heathfield pushed all the way before prevailing against bottom side Williamsonian

Heathfield were forced to work hard before eventually running out 22-12 victors at London 3 South East bottom side Old Williamsonian.

The opening period belonged to the home side as they applied pressure and strong scrummaging secure platform for a set move in midfield for a simple try under the posts inside five minutes.

Fergus Keegan was a key part of a handling move which led to Heathfield’s opening score.

Heathfield repeated the pressure into the right corner, which eventually saw the visitors' skipper Gus Taylor run a good line for a deserved try.

Old Willies were exerting pressure on their opponents, especially in the scrum.

On the half-hour, a flanker charged down a clearance kick in the visitors’ 22, reclaiming the ball and a couple of phases later they had another try.

However, Henry Ross now earned a two point bonus for his side by charging down the normally straightforward conversion.

Heathfield started the second half brightly with Munch May stealing a ball from the base of an opposition scrum, although the resulting chance was foiled.

Toby Simpson then ran back a penalty and was just denied by a fine cover tackle in the right hand corner.

Approaching the final quarter, an attacking lineout in the left corner saw Fraser Goatcher barge his way over from relatively short range.

The conversion was missed still to leave the home side holding a slender 12-10 advantage.

Luca Rosenburg chipped the ball through, which resulted in a clumsy block by a home forward and a yellow card was the inevitable outcome but the penalty kick slipped past the left post.

In the last minutes, Tom Tingley linked well with Ross providing good go-forward and pressure into the right corner and Taylor charged over for his second try of the day.

In the last play of the game, an attack into the bottom left corner was carried on through several phases and Ross was finally able to gallop over for the concluding and bonus-point score.

It was a rare away bonus-point win for Heathfield, who have lifted themselves further clear of relegation danger.