Heath win away at Charlton Park with last-gasp try

With the weather playing havoc with Heath’s LSE2 fixture list, meaning the match away at Charlton Park plus the two home games against Maidstone and Thanet had been unplayable and postponed over recent weeks, the league table had taken a change for the worse as Heath slipped behind Old Colfeians at the top - albeit with three games in hand.

The first of these games in hand was the perennially tough encounter at fourth placed Charlton Park, it being some years since Heath had managed to get the win on the road against a Park side who are renowned for having a large pack and vociferous support.

The home side were clearly up for the test and after shunting the Heath pack in the first few minutes, Park ran the ensuing penalty only to cough up possession in contact which allowed a lightning quick counter attack and saw winger Patrick McPherson touch down in the corner for 0-5. Heath’s lead could have been extended when Park were pinged for being off their feet at the break down but the penalty kick drifted wide. As expected the Park scrum was giving the Heath pack a torrid afternoon and after a series of scrums Park moved it wide for their winger to go over in the corner for 5-5.

The game was panning out as expected with Heath looking more dangerous on the counter and Park intent on scrummaging the life out of the Heath forwards. On 25 minutes another series of scrums in the Heath 22 saw the Park number 8 pick up the ball and crash over the try line for a 10-5 advantage to the home side, encouraging their touchline supporters to become even louder.

In keeping with the see-saw nature of the game it was Heath who were next on the board after good possession from their well-functioning lineout had taken them into Park territory. From a ruck in midfield a moment of vintage Josh Salisbury opportunism saw the open side flanker shoot through a gap in the ruck and race up to the line before side-stepping the Park winger for the try. Jack Lucas added the conversion for a lead of 10-12 which is how it stayed to the break.

Both sides regrouped knowing that another 40 minutes of close-fought, challenging rugby was ahead. Heath started the second half the better and looked the likelier side to score with their quick movement taking the ball away from the heavy Park forwards. Another defensive infringement from Park saw them concede a penalty which Lucas slotted to extend the lead to 10-15.

Park came roaring back and a couple of yellows for Heath put them at a numerical disadvantage just as the home side were beginning to get up a head of steam. Heath’s defence was immense as Park continued to turn the screw in the Heath 22 but the pressure eventually told after consecutive scrums and resets the referee awarded a penalty try at the set piece giving the home side the edge at 17-15.

As hard as Heath tried to get back into the game they could not make the decisive break and when Park were awarded a penalty it seemed all over. However, the kick shanked wide and Heath continued to try and find a way out but were pushed back onto their own line as the clock counted down. A scrum to Park under the Heath posts was called last play of the game but in their eagerness to take the bonus point, Park conceded a penalty. Quick thinking from Lucas saw him tap and go from under his own posts carving his way through the Park defence before running the length of the pitch and firing a pass to the supporting Doug Kern to score under the posts. Lucas converted and the whistle went for the end of the game and a spirited 17-22 win for Heath.

The magnitude of this result cannot be underestimated given that it looked one of the tougher challenges on the run in to the end of the season, especially given Park’s proud home record. A particular shout out to each and every one of the Heath forwards who fronted up to the big Charlton Park pack all afternoon and, whilst losing out at scrum time, managed to boss the breakdown and lineout. The result moved Heath within four points of table topping Colfeians but still with the all-important two games in hand. Next weekend sees Heath catch up on another one of those games with the rearranged home match against Thanet at Whitemans Green.

Heath 1st XV squad: Charlie Newey; Sam Drage (capt); Matt Holyland; Hugo McPherson; Gareth Fergusson; Josh Salisbury; Jamie Dimelow; Matt Ashley; Jack Lucas; Patrick McPherson; Owain McLoughlin; James Flicker; Dougie Kern; Will Reeves-Perrin; Louis Norrell; Henry Dixon; Chris Neill