Heath RFC under 14s win against local rivals Horsham

Conditions were perfect for Heath U14s Development Squad on Sunday as they played host to a Horsham A side that last season had the measure of the boys in red and black.

This time however it was the Heath side for whom the sun was shining. After an intense and focused warm up the U14s took to the pitch in perfect dry conditions which suited to the kind of running rugby this age group has long been known for.



The development squad have been bolstered this year by a number of new joiners, all of whom featured heavily in this fixture and right from the start the signs were good. Heath’s first try arrived quickly care of fly half George Melik, swiftly followed by a great solo effort from Captain and new signing this season Jack Hewer who took the game to Horsham from the first whistle.

Operating to a game plan and style of play consistent across the U14s squad as a whole and both Heath U14s sides, the tries started to flow. Hewer continued to impress securing himself a first half hattrick and Heath went into the break 36-0 up with another new boy Julio Smuragalia contributing points with the boot, converting two of Heath’s six first half tries (a third coming from Melik).



The second half began as the first had ended with Heath continuing to make it a tough outing for the visiting Horsham squad. New joiner, prop Jack Deere, sealed his man of the match performance with a try early in the second period with a further four tries contributed across the forwards and backs. Other notable performers included Jacob Beal, whose hard and straight running from centre set up much quality ball from which the Heath backs profited.

Horsham pulled one try back and never gave up the fight but it was Heath’s day running out winners by 67 points to 5. Most satisfying was the clear evidence of the U14s fitness levels which has been a key feature this season and will stand the side in good stead as they look towards a busy March and some stiffer challenges to come. Heath juniors supported by California Raisins welcomes new players at any time during the season – for more information see www.hhrfc.co.uk .