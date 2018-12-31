Heath RFC trio run out for Sussex U20s

Owain McLoughlin, Henry Warwick and Charlie Best - three young backs from Heath RFC - took to the pitch for Sussex Under 20s shortly before Christmas against a young Horsham side under the lights.

It was a competitive encounter with the Sussex squad scoring three tries, one conversion and one penalty to win by 20-14.

McLoughlin, Warwick and Best represented Sussex U20s against Horsham

Jim Taylor, Assistant Coach of both Heath RFC and Sussex U20s was encouraged by what he described as a great defensive effort by the group in one of their first matches together on the pitch this season.

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Rugby Club receives sport award | Haywards Heath Rugby Club nostalgia: Pictures from the past | Heath RFC enjoy a bonus point Christmas present in local derby

This was part of the preparation for the Sussex Under 20s championship campaign starting in February and the Heath contingent will be hoping they showed enough skill, strength and determination to move forward as part of the Sussex Under 20 squad in 2019.