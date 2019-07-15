Heath RFC keeping all ages rugby fit this summer

With summer upon us, Haywards Heath Rugby Club is keen to help maintain the health and fitness of all generations of rugby players.

The senior squad returned to pre-season training earlier this month and is training every Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Heath senior squad welcomes new players at any time

The Clubhouse bar is going to be open every Thursday evening from 25 July and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the summer sunshine on the decking and watch Ross Chisholm and Jim Taylor put the squad through their paces with their short, sharp and fun methods to raise fitness levels before the new season kicks off in September.

For all juniors, there are two rugby camps at Whitemans Green this summer – a Quins Junior Camp from 5-7 August and the return of the popular NZ Experience Kiwi Camp from 19-23 August.

Sign up is open to members and non-members alike from ages 6 to 16 - visit www.hhrfc.co.uk for more information and to reserve your place. In addition, the older juniors at Heath have returned to their own pre-season training regime with the Under 15s and 16s training every Thursday from 7.30pm - keeping the boys active and united over the summer months. New members are welcome at any time - email rugby@hhrfc.co.uk for more information.

Heath has also been busy off the pitch and with planning permission confirmed for the new HHRFC Clubhouse, all efforts are focused on raising the funds to make it happen to benefit all children and adults in the Mid Sussex area.

On Saturday 31 August there is a Festival of Rugby at Whitemans Green when the Heath U16s are playing a 4-way tournament from 11.30am against Horsham RFC and two touring sides from Leicestershire, the Heath Colts then taking on Farnham Colts at 12noon before Heath 1st XV and RAMS test themselves against Farnham RFC, last year’s runners-up in LSW2 at 3pm. The Clubhouse Bar will be open all day, with a BBQ and other refreshments – everyone is invited to come along and join a fun day before the season starts in earnest. More information always available on www.hhrfc.co.uk