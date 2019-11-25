Heath RFC bring home the spoils from away trip

Heath were on their travels again last weekend with a trip to early league pacesetters Beccehamian RFC who had dropped down the table in recent weeks after a couple of close defeats.

The Heath side was once again showing a number of changes from the previous week including skipper Sam Drage who was missing the game but the squad was hopeful of continuing their good run of form which had seen them remain at the top of the London SE2 league table.

Heath made sure they put their training to good use to score five tries away against Beccehamian and win 0-29. Picture by Chris Mole

As the match kicked off it was business as usual and Heath quickly showed their quality in dismantling the Beccechamian defence and putting the game beyond doubt with four tries by half time. Whilst the second half was a closer affair the Heath players showed why they have the best defensive record in the division and finished with another try to put the icing on the cake.

This was once again a fantastic team effort ending in a 0-29 scoreline thanks to tries from James Flicker, Gareth Fergusson, Jack Lucas and two for Dougie Kern, topped off with a couple of conversions from full back Charlie Best playing his last game before heading off to New Zealand. The bonus point win coupled with results elsewhere saw Heath once again extend their lead at the top of the LSE2 league table as they approach the halfway point of the season.

There is no rugby next weekend but the 7th December sees the final home match of the year fittingly being a Sussex derby against promoted Crowborough who themselves have been flying high in the division and could well be in second place by then if they win their game in hand. Pre-match will also see the HHRFC Christmas lunch celebrations as the Club continues their fund raising efforts to ensure that the new multi-sports pavilion is built at Whitemans Green as soon as possible with the help of the Club’s main sponsor Fairfax and its education foundation, Fairfax Building Young Futures. With all age groups across the Club working on fund raising events of their own and continued efforts to secure funding and grants from other interested parties, the target that once seemed a distant dream is getting closer week by week as Heath prepares to take its Clubhouse development plans to the next stage.

Heath 1st XV Squad : Charles Newey; Matt Holyland; Sam Beckett; Steve Doku; Patrick McPherson; Max Drage; Josh Salisbury; Gareth Fergusson (capt); Matt Ashley; Will Reeves-Perrin; James Flicker; Jack Lucas; Jamie Diggle; Dougie Kern; Charlie Best; Matt Cleary; Hugo McPherson; Owain McLoughlin