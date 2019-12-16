Heath minis learn first-hand from former France international

Heath Under 11s coach Jeremy Hughes invited former France international Serge Betsen to visit the Club on Sunday and pass on his insights while developing the emerging forwards skills of the Heath U11s and U9s.

Despite the cold, wet and windy conditions, the youngsters thoroughly enjoyed the masterclass and the experience of learning first-hand from a flanker of world renown will be a memory to stay with them as they develop their skills through the youth ranks at Haywards Heath Rugby Club.

Heath youngsters putting theory into practice with help from former French flanker Serge Betsen

The Club welcomes new members of all ages at any time. To find out more visit www.hhrfc.co.uk or contact rugby@hhrfc.co.uk