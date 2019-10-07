Heath Colts win league encounter against Guernsey

Heath Colts, aka the Hawks, hosted Guernsey U18s on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Whitemans Green.

An overnight deluge meant the game was played the second team pitch and unfortunately the travelling visitors from Guernsey were a player short and so the game was reduced to 14 a- side, disappointing for Heath who had a squad of 22 players eager to play.

Heath Hawks, the majority of whom are Under 17s, had the benefit of a useful workout last weekend, losing to a strong and experienced Weybridge side. The coaches were expecting a positive reaction as a result and this was evident in the opening exchanges with Heath firmly on top, and prop Henry Richards crashing over in the corner from short range after just 13 minutes. The conversion from out wide was missed.

A period of complacency from Heath followed, perhaps mistakenly thinking this was going to be a straightforward victory. This allowed Guernsey to take the initiative and score under the posts. By converting the extras, Guernsey took a 5-7 lead after 20 minutes.

Heath responded well and despite a first half performance that the coaching team felt was below par, were able to score further tries from Evan Herbert and Will Goodwin. With one of these tries converted, the score stood at 17-7 with half time looming. However, with the last play of the half, Guernsey took a quick tap penalty from short range and were able to score under the posts. The conversion was good and half time arrived with Heath leading by 17-14.

Some stern words from the Heath Hawks’ coaches at the half time break had the desired effect as virtually all of the second period was played in the Guernsey half of the pitch. The bonus point try was probably the pick of the moves when, after good Heath handling, George Creavey, a converted flanker now playing on the wing, produced an excellent outside swerve to round his man and score in the corner.

A further try came courtesy of Harry Edwards on 55 minutes giving Heath a strong lead on the scoreboard. Heath found themselves repeatedly on the wrong side of the referee’s whistle, allowing a number of scoring opportunities to go begging, including a disallowed try. Consequently, the game finished with Heath Hawks winning 27-14 and Kai Jutson was awarded Heath Hawks’ man of the match.

Heath Colts’ next league match is away at Lewes in two weeks’ time. The inclusive Colts squad welcomes new players at any time so if any Under 17 or Under 18s would like to join Heath Hawks this season, email rugby@hhrfc.co.uk.