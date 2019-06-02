Haywards Heath skipper celebrates 'big win' against Hastings

Skipper Callum Smith hailed a 'big win' as his side beat Hastings at Clair Park.

Haywards Heath chased down the 230 target set by the visitors with four overs to spare to bounce back from their defeat to Lindfield last week.

Smith said: "It was a big win for us after an up and down start to the season.

"Having Jethro [Menzies] back bowling was a big bonus and we backed ourselves to chase on a great wicket and fast scoring ground.

"We are hoping now to string some wins together and take some momentum to the halfway stage. Jonny [Phelps] being back in the runs another big plus for us and I think things are looking positive after a disappointing loss last week."

Hastings won the toss and elected to bat and it was Menzies who made the perfect start, taking three wickets to reduce Hastings to 52-3. Jake Woolley (28) and Alex Coyle (31) contributed but it was all about the impressive Elliot Hooper, who hit 106 from 91 balls. He guided his side to 229-9 from their 45 overs.

Overseas Benjamin Van Rensburg took 3-38 while Menzies finished with 3-41.

In reply, openers Menzies and Johnny Young (20) were both dismissed by the time the score reached 60. Ben Matthew (19) and Phelps took the score to 125 before the former went.

Phelps went on to score 81 from 72 balls - including five sixes - but when he want with the score on 162, there was still a lot to do.

But skipper Smith (53 not out) and Ollie Bailey (22 not out) saw Heath through to the five wicket win. John Morgan took 3-26 for Hastings.

Heath are now fifth in Division 2 and face a trip to Ifield on Saturday.