Haywards Heath Rugby Club receives sport award

A Kiwi expat who keeps the lights on in Sussex scored a £250 sport award for Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club.

Gareth Fergusson, an electricity linesman at UK Power Networks, plays rugby in the club’s first team and coaches the junior sections.

He nominated his club for UK Power Networks’ Team Sport Award to help with the cost of new equipment for the 400-plus members.

Gareth, who originally moved to the UK ten years ago, said: “It was good to receive the award and gives me confidence the company wants to help out where they can and give back to the local community.

"The club is using the money to replace balls in the junior club. We have the largest junior club in the area so we regularly replace the balls, which wear out and go missing. The club was pleased to receive the money because they are currently trying to build a new clubhouse and every penny counts. Having the right training gear helps team spirit and makes people feel part of something.

"Playing rugby keeps young people active outdoors and lets them spend time away from the PlayStation, so it’s good for their health and wellbeing.”

The juniors play on Sundays and the seniors play on Saturdays at Whitemans Green, Cuckfield.

Gareth usually coaches the junior sides once a month, helping with their skills and training and inspiring the next generation of players.

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up. This year £18,000 has been donated to sporting groups connected to UK Power Networks staff.