Haywards Heath miss the chance to move into the promotion places

Haywards Heath lost out to Goring in a close game that went to the penultimate over, meaning they picked up just 10 points and couldn’t gain any ground on second placed Bognor whose game against Billingshurst was cancelled.

Goring won the toss and made good use of the conditions with Kellon Carmichael in particular finding prodigious swing early on.

Before Heath had reached double figures he found an edge to remove the in-form Jethro Menzies and followed it up with another wicket a few overs later, Callum Smith adjudged lbw. Jonny Phelps started to get the scoreboard moving before finding the point fielder for 15, and when Jonny Young and Chris Blunt were dismissed by Oliver Watkins within the space of the next 5 overs Heath were in trouble at 56 for 5.

With so many overs still to bat Heath captain Smith promoted wicket keeper batsman Dan Woodfield and the move paid off as he formed a vital 66 run partnership with Ben Van Rensburg (21).

Woodfield was the aggressor and took the attack to the Goring seamers, hitting 8 fours and a towering six in a counter-attacking innings of 51. By the time both batsmen were dismissed Heath had recovered to 143 for 7 and were getting near to a competitive score on a wicket that had been doing plenty throughout. Unfortunately for Heath they were not able to bat out the final 5 overs and the dangerous Ollie Bailey (19*) ran out of partners. Heath finished on 167.

Accurate bowling by Menzies and Van Rensburg, and an acrobatic overhead catch by Jonny Young, reduced the home side to 39-3 to put Heath firmly in the game before a partnership between Ben Cartwright and Alex Maynard steadied the home sides reply.

Smith took a sharp return catch to end Maynard’s stay at the crease for 26, but with Cartwright standing firm at one end another partnership developed that lifted the score from a precarious 85-4 to a much more comfortable 134-5; Rob Haggart the man dismissed for 21.

With just 35 runs to get Goring were again favourites but the game went to the wire as Heath squeezed the incoming batsmen and tried to keep Cartwright off strike. Wickets fell at regular intervals but Goring managed to keep ahead of the rate and closed out the game in the penultimate over with two wickets in hand. Cartwright was the star man for Goring with 52*.