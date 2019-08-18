Hastings star makes first class debut for Sussex against Middlesex

Elliott Hooper is making his first class debut for Sussex today (Sunday).

Sussex are playing Middlesex at Hove in the County Championship Division 2 and Hooper, along with Australian Alex Carey, is playing his first match. You can see the pair getting their county caps in the video below

Hooper has been in startling form for Hastings and St Leonards in the 1st Central Sussex League Division 2 this season scoring 572 runs at 52.64 and has taken 35 wickets at 14.63.

On Saturday he scored 62 and took 3-26 as Hastings beat Lindfield to extend their lead at the top of the division.

Hooper has also made some impressive performances for the county's 2nd XI. The morning session saw no play but Sussex made a dream start with Ollie Robinson dismissing Sam Robson first ball of the match.