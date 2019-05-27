Harry Clark stars as Cuckfield beat Horsham in runfest

Cuckfield beat Horsham by 15 runs at home in a game where 633 runs were scored.

Cuckfield skipper, Josh Hayward won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first, knowing a large total would be needed after Horsham scored 340 the previous week.

Harry Clark celebrates his hundred. Picture by David Reid

Hopes of the top order setting up the game were quickly dashed as New Zealander Jamie Brown demolished the top 3 and Tom Haines rattled the wickets to leave Cuckfield staring down the barrel at 18 for 4.

This brought the middle order duo of Marcus Campopiano and Harry Clark to the crease who proceeded to begin building a partnership. Not only was the flow of wickets stemmed, but the run rate also picked up some pace as both batsmen scored freely, to the frustration of the Horsham bowlers. It was a veritable run-fest of boundaries and excellent running between the wickets as Clark passed his maiden league century.

The stellar partnership of 257 came to an end with the score 275 for 5 as Campopiano was bowled by Will Beer, a gritty and determined innings of 91 runs from 118 balls.

Clark finally fell soon after having smashed a personal best of 158 from 109 balls in a sublime innings which included 15 fours and 8 sixes. Some swashbuckling hitting from Josh Hayward (14) and Nick Patterson (23) at the end helped Cuckfield set a target of 324 for 7 from their 50 overs. Brown took 3/35 and Paul Williams took 2/87 for Horsham.

Tom Haines and Tom Clark opened up for Horsham and set off with clear intent to chase the total down. The off spin of Harry Nielsen undid Clark (10) as he chipped one up and was caught by Ben Caidan at 33 for 1.

Michael Thornely joined Haines and the pair took the game on, scoring runs all round the ground and quickly making a 100 partnership.

One quick single too many brought the stand to an end as a sharp bit of fielding from Campopiano left Thornely stranded and run out for 45. Haines continued to score freely and, now joined by Beer, continued to maintain the required run rate until Beer was bowled by Billy Meboroh-Collinson for 14.

Haines continued to look in control and was now joined by Paul Williams who proceeded to smash the Cuckfield bowlers for boundary after boundary. Having dropped Haines twice, his luck ran out as he was stumped by Brad Gayler off the bowling of Meboroh-Collinson for 107. At 228 for 4 the game was still in the balance as Williams and now Brown continued to keep pace with the required rate.

Brown’s cameo of 20 came to an end as he was bowled by Nick Patterson and Paul Williams was caught in the deep on 45 from 27 balls, looking to add to his tally of sixes. Runs continued to flow, but two more wickets for Meboroh-Collinson left Horsham needing 35 to win from the last three overs with only one wicket remaining. Jonny Whiting wielded the long handle and going into the last over the visitors needed 18 runs to win.

Tom Weston had the honour of bowling it and only two more runs were scored before James Brehaut was caught behind for 5 as Horsham were bowled out just 15 runs short of the Cuckfield total. Meboroh-Collinson took 4/76 and Nielsen took 2/45 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Crawley Down 1st XI: At the Sandy Lane Ground, Crawley Down won the toss and elected to bat first. The Cuckfield opening attack of Joe White and Chris Taylor removed both opening batsmen for ducks. Jon Ward (9) and Warren Baker (14) looked to spark a recovery, but Greg Wisdom removed both in quick succession. Chris Taylor then picked up two more wickets for single figures to leave Crawley Down 40 for 6. Dave Ward then took the initiative for the remainder of the innings, plundering 93 before being bowled by Joe White. George Mercer cleaned up the tail taking 3/37 as the home side were bowled out for 145 in 27 overs.

Greg Wisdom and George Galbraith-Gibbons opened up the chase for Cuckfield until Galbraith-Gibbons chased a wide one and was caught behind off Ward for 13. Joe Cambridge joined Wisdom and hit 33 before chipping one to mid-on off Barker. Will Rossiter came in and hit 30 not out as Wisdom carried his bat for 58 to help Cuckfield to a comfortable 8 wicket victory in 35 overs.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Scaynes Hill 1st XI: Cuckfield won the toss at Scaynes Hill and invited the home side to bat first. Jack Best removed Rob Dean for 7 and then Chris Osborne took out 3 and 4, both for single figures.

Cuckfield skipper Matt Slinger then removed Cameron Vaughan for 15 to leave Scaynes Hill 4 down. Kevin Middle joined the remaining opener, Nick Wright, and the pair moved the score on as Wright hit a belligerent 37 before being bowled by Slinger. Middle continued with Ridgewell (13) and Palaniappan (8) before the returning Best bowled him for 57. Scaynes Hill were all out for 196 in the 40th over. Slinger took 3/39 and Watson 3/24 as Osborne and Best picked up two wickets each.

The Cuckfield reply was blunted as Aidan Hother picked up two early wickets. Piers Harrison joined George Manns and the pair both made starts hitting 24 and 38 respectively but didn’t push on. Matt Wynn (28) became the first of five victims for Senthil Kumar Palaniappan as Cuckfield we’re bowled out for 146 in the 30th over. Palaniappan took 5/29 and there were two wickets each for Hother and Tom Ellis.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Lindfield 4th XI: Cuckfield won the toss at home and elected to bowl first. Malcolm Page and Philip Hogan opened up for Lindfield and set about building a total until Peter Collins trapped Hogan lbw for 18. This brought John Sage to the crease to join Page and he hit 42 before being caught off the bowling of Sammy Hart. Page continued unbeaten to finish with 73 not out as Harriet Loveridge picked up two wickets as Lindfield finished with 200 for 5 from their 40 overs.

Jeremy Crampton and Henry Rogers opened the innings for Cuckfield setting off a rapid rate before Rogers was run out for a well made 27. Tom Wright joined Crampton who continued at characteristic pace to 74 until he was bowled by Nigel Cannon. Cannon took two more wickets in the chase but Wright (49*) and Richard Loveridge (27*) steered Cuckfield to a 6 wicket victory in 27 overs.