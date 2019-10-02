Hard work pays off at Chichester Aikido Club

Chichester Aikido Club members took Shodan and Nidan gradings – a result of years of hard work and effort.

Shodan (1st Dan Black Belt) was awarded to Susan Barnes, James Wheeler, Helen James, Samuel Smith and Jessica Hartley.

Nidan (2nd Dan Black Belt) went to Robert Davies, Matthew Thompson and Susan Chapman.

Katie Pullen was invited to wear Hakama. This is awarded by the club for displaying the virtues of aikido.

Training times and venues are: adults (18+) Westgate Leisure Centre, Monday and Wednesday 7.30pm to 9.30pm; 8-17-year-olds, New Park Centre, new dojo, Saturday 9.15am to 10.15am.

For full details see the club’s Facebook Page or contact Scott Luckham on 07847 443056.