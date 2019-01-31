Hard work bearing fruit for Shaun Brown Academy boxers

Shaun Brown Boxing Academy members have been competing at recent shows at Southampton and Guildford.

Joe Jones, Billy Bedford and Daniel Hardinge all boxed in skills bouts on at the Pound For Pound Showground in Southampton.

Joe, 15, pulled on the club colours for the first time, producing strong second and third rounds against Harry Cleverley of Brighton & Hove ABC.

Billy, also 15, was back in action for the first time since November, fighting Harley Gost from Phoenix Eastbourne ABC - demonstrating promising signs against a taller and heavier opponent.

Meanwhile 15-year-old Daniel completed the trio to compete with a slick display against tricky southpaw Luke Chessell from Newport IOW ABC - all three boxers looked stronger the longer their bouts progressed.

Ben Barnes followed his three team-mates into the ring and maintained his unbeaten record with a well-deserved points victory over the tall Alfie Wilson from St Gerards ABC in Chichester.

Following two close rounds Ben dominated the third, forcing a standing eight count to secure victory.

Completing Shaun Brown Academy’s involvement in Southampton was debutant Billy Kirk.

Although the 14-year-old was unfortunate to come up against the talented and ferocious body-punching AJ Fuller from Windrush Valley ABC. Billy battled admirably against him but it proved in vein as Fuller proved victorious.

Club fighters were also involved at Guildford City Boxing Club.

Jude Whitworth boxed Woking ABC’s Keelan Newman in a fiery skills contest. Jude paced himself well against his aggressive opponent, looking strong and composed throughout.

Daniel was back in action having boxed the previous day, this time in a compelling encounter against Astijus Sartauskas from Surbiton ABC.

The Shaun Brown Academy boxer was fighting having taken a nasty nose blow before Christmas.

Daniel almost forced a standing eight count in the third, but ultimately surrendered a close points decision.

Following an action-packed couple of days, coach Stuart Smith said: “That’s nine boxers who have represented the club now since the end of September.

All of our boxers have boxed with good shape and composure, whilst also displaying good fundamentals.

“It’s great to see them in the ring competing and all their hard work in training coming to fruition.

"It’s a bit of a cliché but there’s no losing in amateur boxing, we either win or we learn.”

Have you read?

Storrington announce management team in wake of Everett's departure



Former Worthing defender could be in line for FA Cup date with Manchester City



Poppy wins coveted DHL moment of the month award - then has Twickenham trip to never forget