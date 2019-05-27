Goodwood Racecourse May Festival picture special

More than 23,000 people attended over the three days to see a mixture of top-class racing, including four listed races, and a food market that gave them the chance to see top chefs demonstrating their skills and an opportunity to try and buy a range of local produce. See the best of the pictures over these pages from the event, with most photos here by Malcolm Wells but also some from Sam Stephenson and Goodwood Racecourse.

