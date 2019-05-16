Goodwood May Festival is looking tasty

Goodwood's first festival of the 2019 season takes place next week.

Three days of top-class flat racing on the Downs (May 23 to 25) will be complemented by a food festival where racegoers can try and buy a wide range of produce, much of it locally produced.

Aspetar (nearest the camera) gets up to win the 2018 Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood / Picture by Malcolm Wells

On the track the highlights are the Height of Fashion Stakes and the Cocked Hat Stakes on Thursday and Friday respectively, which are seen as trials for the upcoming Oaks and Derby at Epsom.

Saturday's highlights will be another two listed races - the Tapster Stakes and Festival Stakes.

On the East Parade Lawn throughout the three days will be a food festival where racegoers can tantalise their taste buds between races.

Goodwood racecourse general manager Alex Eade spoke to us about the festival - see the interview in the video above

