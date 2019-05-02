Goodwood history to be made ... at Salisbury

A little piece of Goodwood racing history will be made today... at Salisbury racecourse.

For the first time in their 25-year history the Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group will run both their two-year-old and three-year-old at the same fixture.

GROG ended the 2018 season well with a win from then three-year-old Goodwood Showman and are hoping Goodwood Sonnet, now three, and new two-year-old Goodwood Rebel chalk up success for members this season.

Both horses have been declared to run at Salisbury today (May 2) – and neither are forlorn hopes.

Goodwood Sonnet, trained by Angmering-based William Knight, is in a field of 14 in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap at 6.30 after the meeting opens with Goodwood Rebel, trained by Ralph Beckett, joining seven rivals in the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker British Ebf Novice Stakes at 4.55.

Gail Brown, racing manager to GROG, said: “Goodwood Sonnet has developed nicely over the winter and will benefit from a switch to the turf and a step up in trip.

“Goodwood Rebel will be Ralph Beckett’s first juvenile runner this season, so it is difficult to gauge how competitive he might be.

“This said, his home work has been promising and his sire, Dandy Man, has made a great start to the year.

“In truth, it is just a thrill for members to have both of their horses competing on the same day at this early stage in the season. We are greatly looking forward to the day and the season ahead. Hopefully we can get both horses to Goodwood at some point during the summer.”

