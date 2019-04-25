Goodwood gets set for season opener - your chance to win tickets

Goodwood comes under starter’s orders for a new season on Saturday week with exciting afternoon of high-quality racing.

Races include two valuable listed contests, the Daisy Warwick Stakes and the Conqueror Stakes, both of which are likely to attract some exciting fillies and mares aiming to get their seasons off to a winning start.

During the winter months, much investment has taken place at the racecourse.

The inside of the March Grandstand has seen further redevelopment, creating a superb new betting facility and two new cafés.

The Richmond Enclosure boasts a beautiful new hospitality space in Long View which provides enchanting views across the racecourse and will be open in time for the May Festival.

Goodwood is excited to introduce its new ECO-Cup, helping forge a path towards eradicating disposables. The season ahead will see a refundable £1 deposit taken when any beer, lager or ale is consumed, with a clean cup offered for each beverage thereafter.

During the 2018 season, more than 300,000 pints and half pints were served in plastic cups.

Alex Eade, general manager for Goodwood Racecourse, said: “Sustainability has been at the core of our thinking here at Goodwood over several years, and as we move into the 2019 flat season, we will be taking bigger steps towards lessening our impact on the environment.

“In essence, I want to make sure our actions today preserve that famous and breathtaking view for future generations.”

Eade added: “Opening Saturday is a real family day out complemented by the high-class racing. With a children’s play area for the little ones, whether you are passionate about horse racing or want a really good afternoon out, Goodwood Racecourse is a fantastic place to come.”

Tickets can be purchased from only £12 in advance and children under 18 go free in all enclosures. Please call 01243 216610 or visit goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality, and further information.

