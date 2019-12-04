Golfers in the swing of winning at Chichester, Bognor and Selsey

There have been trophies galore won at Chichester, Bognor and Selsey golf clubs in recent weeks - below is a round-up of the successes from each club. Send your golf news to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

CHICHESTER

The organisers and winners of Bognor's Prostate Cancer fundraising competition

The Lady Captain’s year finished in lovely weather with a Hallowe’en-themed game. With players dressed in red, white or green the ladies played a team Stableford. The winners were Yvonne Dunckley, Sarah Logan and Nicky Eastland with 104 points. Runners-up were Linda Wood ,Karen Parks and Fran Syson with 101.

The annual meeting and prizegiving was held on a wet day but was well attended. Prizes and trophies were awarded to many new players this season which was good to see.

The ladies reached the knockout rounds in both division one and three in the county championship.

An amazing total of £3,892.67 was raised during Jennifer’s year for the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and a cheque was presented to Juliet Sykes from the charity who gave a very moving account of how the money would help to fund young people on their sailing journeys.

Continuing with fundraising the ladies’ section ran their annual Children in Need quiz and the spike bar was packed for the event. The quiz was won by the Quizzically Challenged team from the vets’ section and the total raised was £337.

New lady captain Yvonne Dunckley held her drive-in on a fairly pleasant day. Jennifer putted out on the 18th hole before Yvonne took her first drive as lady captain. The randomly chosen club was a sand wedge and the winner of the nearest correct distance was Chris Whitham

The team Stableford was won by Jane Buckley, Jennifer Sherwood and Judith Whittaker, with the runners-up Nicky Eastland, Sue Ward and Wendy Jeffery.

A total of £177.20 was raised for the captain’s charity which this year is Love Your Hospital (St Richard’s Cardiac Unit).

The lady captain’s Saturday competition was won by Helen Ball, Lisa Mitchelmore, Sue Ward and Angela Perkins 69 – with Rachel Greenland-Ayres, Yvonne Dunckley and Jane Buckley runners-up on 64.

Other results - Saturday Stableford - 1 Helen Ball 33; 2 Pam Muller 33; 3 Sang Porter 33. Children in Need Yellow Ball 9 holes - Caroline Hawkes, Lisa Jackson, Hannah Stephens 56; Val Swain, Bev Seymour, Jane Buckley 44. Children in Need Yellow Ball - 1 Linda Wood, Yvonne Dunckley, Lesly Hance 90; 2 Hannah Stephens, Angela Perkins, SP 90; 3 Brenda Butler, Lisa Jackson, Marilyn Forward 89.

SELSEY

Selsey GC veterans had their presentation day, which started with a front nine hole competition as part of the Christmas competition. The back nine holes will be played in December, on the same day their Christmas Dinner.

The day was cold but the rain kept away. The course was still in good condition but there was a lot of lying water to contend with, though the greens were clear.

After the match members retired to the clubhouse for the presentations, a marathon affair as the previous presentation day had to be cancelled because of bad weather.

There were plenty of minor prizes of bottles and vouchers to be given out but trophies of note were presented by Brian Rainer, the veterans’ captain.

The Club Champion Cup was won by Bob Anderson; the Handicap Trophy by Gerry Moore and the Bill Downham Cup by Keith Homer.

The Ray Mariner Trophy for the singles summer knockout was claimed by Bob Anderson, the Derek Aspinal Cup (foursomes summer knockout) by Brian Rainer and Marcus Whiting, while the Dennis Sanderson Putter (three clubs and a putter) was won by Jim Craig.

BOGNOR

Competitions held at Bognor to raise awareness of and money for Prostate Cancer UK started four years ago.

The charity helps so many with a nasty but all-too-common disease. Many know family or friends who have suffered or are suffering and the club were delighted that 130 players took to the course to support the event.

It was run as a Stableford waltz, with one, two, three scores counting out of teams of four players. Congratulations went to the winning team of Dom Rainey, Stuart Poyser, Greg Conway and Roland Heath, who scored a magnificent 97 points.

Second with 94 were Marcus Embleton, Gary Embleton, Matthew Reynolds and Tony Parke and third with 93 were Bill Prior, Rob Kissel, Richard Riseborough and Charles Mackendrick.

Nearly £1000 was raised for the charity. Thanks went to organisers Heather Tidy, Sian Southern and Lin Harbutt.

The Bognor seniors held the ever popular inter-services and poppy competition. With 76 players the day was, as usual, a huge success with the RAF winning the Inter-Services Trophy for the first time ever with 52 points.

Second was the Royal Navy with 50, third the Army with 49 and the Home Guard were fourth with 39.

Jim Morris took the trophy on behalf of the RAF, having spent most of his life in the service.

The Poppy Trophy was won by Paul Addison with a magnificent 43 points, second was Lionel Hickey with 39s and third was Barry Forey with 28.

There were numerous other prizes for heroes of the day, nearest the pins and so on. The competition was followed by a meal and the singing of wartime classics, expertly led by the club’s Chris Hickling.

The competition trophies as well as a number of the season’s trophies were presented by seniors’ captain Terry Kuhler.

The Reg Pain was won by Alan O’Brien, the Jack Lemmer by Trevor Till, the Jim Catt by Terry Kuhler, the Fletcher by Alan O’Brien and the Woody by JJ Stephenson and Ian Kracke.