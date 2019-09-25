Golfer Katie is ace in Bognor pack - and ladies lift league crown

Here's all the news from Bognor and Cowdray Park golf clubs - including a hole in one for one of Bognor's promising juniors and plenty of silverware for members at both venues

Bognor juniors had a play-off for the West Sussex League at Worthing GC against West Sussex GC. Unfortunately they proved too strong for Bognor’s relatively inexperienced side.

Bognor ladies - division one winners

Bognor were runners-up in the league for second year running. They still qualified for the Langmead county finals at The Dyke GC in September.

The two Harrys, Malin and Isham, played in the South West of England championships, both making the cut, with Isham finishing 29th and Malin finishing third in a high-class field form all over England.

Meanwhile Katie Field had her first hole in one with a six iron, pitching past the flag and spinning back into the cup.

It was one of many special events for her in recent weeks. She has been part of the winning Sussex girls’ team defeating four other counties, and was part of the ladies’ scratch division one team who defeated Rye to win the event for the first time in the club’s history – winning her match at a key stage – and then went on to win her first ever full ladies competition, scoring a two-under gross 70, nett 64.

The Sussex Ladies’ President’s Trophy, open to over-50s and played in teams of three, with two scores to count and a minimum combined handicap of 36, was held at East Brighton GC.

Bognor’s representatives were Sophie James, Sue Crossen and Chris Tuke. After an early start, the trio dovetailed well and carded a total of 81 points.

They were pipped at the post by Chartham Park with 82. Royal Ashdown Forest were third.

Bognor’s ladies’ section sent their congratulations to the team for bringing home the runners-up trophy and shield.

Georgina McCormack, Kay Dady, Frances Paine, June Salt and Gill Harries supported them on the day.

Bognor ladies’ division-one team managed to qualify for the quarter-finals as best runners-up overall after the group round robins.

At Littlehampton in late July, they defeated Haywards Heath comfortably, then beat Chichester in the semi-finals at Slinfold Park in early August.

The final was held at Cooden Beach in mid-August when the weather was less than summery. In appalling conditions Bognor encountered Rye – always a tough nut to crack – but the ladies raised their game and, after a nailbiting finish which went down to the wire, they emerged victorious 4-3.

This is the first time Bognor have won the trophy, having been runners-up on previous occasions. On finals day the team comprised Chloe Briance, Heather Tidy, Suzanne Taylor, Katie Field, Sian Southerton, Caroline Pilbeam and Sophie James.

Other members of the squad who had contributed earlier in the season were Bridget Samuels, Teresa Byrne, Wendy Johnson, Gill Harries, Sue Meloy and Janet Carter.

Bognor seniors made the short trip to play Littlehampton seniors but were crushed 7-1.

Bognor’s only victors were John Woodhead and Mike Wadley with an excellent 5&4 win. As usual there was a tremendous camaraderie between the two clubs and both are looking forward to the return at Bognor in early October.

Some 28 Bognor seniors enjoyed their bi-annual pilgrimage to Meon Valley GC for two matches and an overnight stay. The event was managed by Cliff Willis, the weather gorgeous and the theme again being The Ryder Cup, with 14 players representing each side.

On this occasion the USA defeated GB. USA captain Rob Hughes took the trophy. Winner of the singles competition with a combined score of 68 points was Bob Lee.

COWDRAY PARK

The semi-finals and finals of the ladies’ Morrice Foursomes were played at Cowdray Park. Some 44 Sussex clubs took part in the annual knockout, starting in spring. The semi-finals were Highwoods v Willingdon and Cottesmore v Royal Ashdown Forest.

Matches were close, Willingdon and Royal Ashdown making the final.

Cottesmore beat Highwoods to take third place, while the finalwas won by Royal Ashdown.

Thanks go to Sandra Barber, Cowdray lady captain, and her members for ball-spotting and organising. The club was thanked for putting this event on.

Cowdray seniors took on Cowdray’s men’s section in their second annual match in sunny conditions.

The four-ball better-ball pairs were drawn at an eve of match dinner at the club the night before the match.

The seniors play off the yellow tees and the men from the white tees to reflect the age difference. The first of the 12 matches was between club captain Shaun White and last year’s captain Ken Chapman, who took on seniors’ captain Mark Kelly and his vice captain Terry Adsett. The two seniors put in a competent performance to take a convincing two points.

Overall the nen won six matches and one was halved to give the men a narrow 13-11 win. The trophy was presented by Mark Kelly on the terrace outside the clubhouse to Shaun White.

Cowdray seniors enjoyed matches against Hayling (away), Liphook (home) and West Sussex (away).

Conditions at the links course on Hayling Island were breezy giving the home team further advantage.

Although there were wins for Cowdray pairs Nick Upjohn and Dave Lucking (2&1) and Dave Wickham and Mark Upton (3&1), these were the only points for the visitors with Cowdray losing 6-2.

The home match against Liphook brought a better result with a 4½-2½ win to reverse the away result. Cowdray pair Allan Gormley & Gary Strowbridge finished with a birdie, birdie and par (net birdie) to achieve a notable draw and so secure a half.

The away match at West Sussex was foursomes in keeping with the host club’s two-ball policy. Cowdray had won 5-3 at home and this result ended 5-3 to West Sussex.

Some 78 seniors played in the September Stableford in slightly windy conditions, reflected in some strong scoring.

In division one the winner on countback with 39 points was Allan Gormley and the runner-up, also on countback, was Peter Laws. In division two, the winner with 39 points was Mick Folkes and runner-up on count back was Peter Hallt with 38.

The Cowdray ladies’ club championship was played in sunny, hot weather. It has been running since 1986 and is a 36-hole scratch competition with an additional handicap prize given by recent past captain Margaret Curwood.

The course played very well and the worthy winner was Lille-Beau Thorpe with a combined score of 154. Tessa Stockwell was runner-up with 164. The handicap prize went to Lena Cullen.