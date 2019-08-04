Glorious Goodwood - where history was made and nearly 100,000 racegoers savoured the action

It's over for another year - and racecourse bosses are looking back with a lot of satisfaction on another Qatar Goodwood Festival to savour.

Alex Eade, Goodwood Racecourse's General Manager, said: "This has been a truly wonderful week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with many of racing's stars confirming their superiority and a few new ones burning brightly.

"Stradivarius created his own little piece of history on Tuesday when becoming the first horse to win three successive renewals of the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and given we have a Double Trigger Restaurant I will have to find something suitable to name. I look forward to seeing Bjorn Nielsen's outstanding five-year-old try to land a second Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million at York later this month. We also witnessed a potential big star of the future with Pinatubo, who was so impressive when winning the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes.

"On Wednesday, we saw the latest instalment of the John Gosden and Frankie Dettori show that has lit up this summer, with Lord Lloyd-Webber's Too Darn Hot coming back to his very best form by winning the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes.

"Thursday, August 1, will go down as one of the most historic days in the long history of Goodwood Racecourse. It began with 18-year-old Khadijah Mellah's ground-breaking victory in the Magnolia Cup run in Support of Wellbeing of Women. It was an exceptionally emotional moment for many involved and I have never seen scenes like it in a winner's enclosure. It felt to me as though something had changed. If that wasn't enough, we also witnessed a first success for a Japanese-trained horse at Goodwood when Deirdre landed the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes. It is a long-stated aim of ours to attract the best international raiders to the Qatar Goodwood Festival and to see a horse win from such a racing powerhouse is very satisfying. We hope many others will follow in Deirdre's impressive footsteps.

"Friday saw another hat-trick landed, another unprecedented record set as Battaash scorched the Goodwood turf to land a third consecutive G2 King George Qatar Stakes, becoming the first horse in the history of the race to do so. He is such an outstanding five-furlong performer and so at home here at Goodwood.

"Mark Johnston likes to set records as well and supported us with a big team of runners for which we are sincerely grateful. To see him win six races this week and become the most successful trainer ever at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, as well as collect his 13th leading trainer award, was wonderful. We extend our congratulations to him and his team.

"The weather largely played ball with a blustery start on Tuesday turning out better than had been forecast and warm sunshine showing the place off at its best for the remainder of the week. Racegoers have been able to enjoy the true 'Glorious Goodwood' experience.

"Attendance for the week was just under 100,000 which was very similar to last year. Given the current climate, that is a pleasing result.

"Finally, we must extend our sincere thanks to the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, who have been the headline sponsor for the fifth year. Without their support this would not be possible."