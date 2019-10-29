Glorious Goodwood helps ITV Racing's viewer numbers grow

Glorious Goodwood helped ITV Racing enjoy a fine season for viewing figures.

The ITV audience for its flat racing season’s coverage in 2019 has shown the best performance since horse racing came onto ITV with a 13.5 per cent increase year on year.

On average the viewing figures across ITV and ITV4 rose by 57,500 per broadcast for flat meetings for the season from May 4 through to October 19, an increase of 13.5 per cent. Share also grew by 18.5 per cent.

The ITV main channel coverage grew 21per cent with an average of 645,000 watching each live show compared to 533,000 in 2018, with share also up to nine per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018, a 21.5 per cent increase.

On ITV4, coverage grew one per cent with an average of 308,000 watching each show compared to 305,000 in 2018 with share up 13 per cent from 3.9 per cent in 2018 to 4.4 per cent in 2019.

ITV Racing’s flat season performance has included significant increases in the big events on ITV.

Audience figures for Royal Ascot yielded a 19 per cent average audience increase year on year at 859,000 and several seven-year audience highs.

Average peak at 1.25 million was the highest since 2012 and share also grew to an average of 12.4 per cent, again the highest average share across the week since 2012.

ITV Racing’s peak viewing figure for the Investec Derby 2019 was on a par with 2018, with almost 1.75 million people watching the race, with 940,000 tuning in to see Enable’s historic attempt at a third Arc.

The other key festivals - the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival - also posted increased averages from 2018.